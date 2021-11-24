Cherry Street Mission readies for a Thanksgiving feast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While Thanksgiving is mere hours away on Wednesday afternoon, the staff at Cherry Street Mission Ministries has been preparing for its annual extravaganza for months.

“The reason we go above and beyond is people haven’t always had a great holiday experience,” Savannah Rayford, VP of Engagement said. “There can be issues within the family where they don’t have a warm, inviting and welcoming place to sit down.

The organization will be serving breakfast, a lunch from Real Seafood, and a southern-style dinner. Music, movies, games and sports are also planned.

And once it’s done, it’s right back to the grind for the next big holiday.

“We still have Christmas coming, so we need hams and turkeys. This is also the time we stockpile for the rest of the year,” Nikki Morey is the VP of Development. “Cherry Street has seen an enormous increase in the need for help this year. From May until now, we have seen an 800% increase in new faces. It’s mind-blowing.”

About 1,500 people stay at Cherry Street throughout the year, and more than 7,000 others are helped annually.

The organization can always use donations of time, money and food.

