DeWine, Whitmer make friendly wager ahead of The Game

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - The Governors in Ohio and Michigan are getting into the competitive spirit ahead of Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tagged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter, offering various items from Columbus businesses if the Wolverines win.

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

🍽 Crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus

🍨 Black raspberry chip ice crea❌ fro❌ @Graeters

🥨 Chocolate covered pretzels fro❌ @MalleysCHOC

🍬 Buckeye candies fro❌ @MarshasBuckeyes https://t.co/p7yDDDHq04 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2021

Whitmer countered with her own offer of Michigan treats if the Buckeyes win.

I’ll take that bet and offer a gift package of our state’s fa〽️ous cherry treats from @CherryRepublic in return. 🍒 Looking forward to trying so〽️e delicious Ohio snacks. Go Blue! 💙 https://t.co/l4oSpaJUPv — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

The Woverines host the Buckeyes at noon on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Ohio State has won eight straight in the series.

