DeWine, Whitmer make friendly wager ahead of The Game

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) tries to block a Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin...
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) tries to block a Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin (3) field goal in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | Source: The Associated Press)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - The Governors in Ohio and Michigan are getting into the competitive spirit ahead of Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tagged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter, offering various items from Columbus businesses if the Wolverines win.

Whitmer countered with her own offer of Michigan treats if the Buckeyes win.

The Woverines host the Buckeyes at noon on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Ohio State has won eight straight in the series.

