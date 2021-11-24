DeWine, Whitmer make friendly wager ahead of The Game
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - The Governors in Ohio and Michigan are getting into the competitive spirit ahead of Saturday’s Ohio State-Michigan game.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tagged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter, offering various items from Columbus businesses if the Wolverines win.
Whitmer countered with her own offer of Michigan treats if the Buckeyes win.
The Woverines host the Buckeyes at noon on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Ohio State has won eight straight in the series.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.