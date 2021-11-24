Driver hits utility box, forcing closure of Central Ave. Meijer gas station
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meijer gas station on Central Ave. was closed Wednesday morning after a driver struck a utility box.
Fire and police crews responded to the scene around 7 a.m. A witness said there were some sparks and smoke inside the store.
There were no injuries reported.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.