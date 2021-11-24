Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Driver hits utility box, forcing closure of Central Ave. Meijer gas station

The Meijer gas station on Central Ave. was closed Wednesday morning after a driver struck a...
The Meijer gas station on Central Ave. was closed Wednesday morning after a driver struck a utility box.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meijer gas station on Central Ave. was closed Wednesday morning after a driver struck a utility box.

Fire and police crews responded to the scene around 7 a.m. A witness said there were some sparks and smoke inside the store.

There were no injuries reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue
14-year-old boy dies after being shot overnight in Toledo
A fire broke out after an explosion at Toledo Refinery Tuesday morning.
No workers hurt in Toledo Refinery fire
Multiple people were shot in a duplex on S. Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Two people taken to hospital after S. Toledo duplex targeted by gunfire
Toledo police shoot and kill 3 dogs they say were attacking an elderly man.
Victim of dog attack speaks out, thanks TPD for stepping in
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Firefighters battled a fire on Albert St. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Albert St. fire
Large fire in East Toledo
Large house fire in East Toledo
A house on Albert St. caught fire on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
One home a total loss, two others catch fire in East Toledo neighborhood
Thanksgiving dine-in services return
Thanksgiving dine-in services return