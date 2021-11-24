Driver hits utility box, forcing closure of Central Ave. Meijer gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meijer gas station on Central Ave. was closed Wednesday morning after a driver struck a utility box.

Fire and police crews responded to the scene around 7 a.m. A witness said there were some sparks and smoke inside the store.

There were no injuries reported.

