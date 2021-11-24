Traffic
November 24th Weather Forecast

Thanksgiving Rain Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild today with a high in the low 50s. Clouds will increase late today into tonight. Rain is likely to start off Thanksgiving. Most of the rain will end by early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Light snow is possible on Sunday. A gradual warming trend will develop next week.

