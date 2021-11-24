OSHP getting armed with new body-worn cameras

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At a press conference Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine revealed his plan to arm Ohio State Highway Patrolmen with body cams has kicked off and equipment is already being distributed and installed.

“We all want the peace officers and troopers in the state of Ohio to have the training, equipment, and the technology that they need to keep themselves safe and keep the public safe,” said Governor DeWine. “The current in-car system has limitations. The technology has evolved - body-worn cameras have become standard tools for law enforcement. These cameras are like an impartial first-person encounter with the public, every arrest, and every traffic stop.”

According to the Governor, the new systems will have body cameras and car dash cameras linked, and the system will begin recording whenever lights and sirens are turned on.

Sgt. Brice Nihiser is a Public Information Officer for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He says the new camera system will help keep patrolmen safe and also serve the public.

“The inclusion of the body camera into our operation adds another layer of transparency and another layer of assurance to the public that they are seeing what we are seeing. And they are going to be able to see what goes on for us every day. And that is valuable for everyone,” said Nihiser.

