TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire has confirmed two house fires on Toledo’s east side.

The fires are in the 1000 block of Albert.

13abc has a crew on its way to the scene.

Two houses are on fire in East Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 24. (WTVG)

