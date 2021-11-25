Traffic
11/25: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Chilly Black Friday; sticking snow late Saturday?
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After a gloomy Thanksgiving, Black Friday shoppers may encounter some snowflakes, but we’ll certainly have more peeks of sun than we did today. The breeze will make it feel like it’s below freezing all day. Our next system is a question mark, but one that could pack 1″ of snow late Saturday through early Sunday morning. The X-factor will be how far north warm air can push in with rain instead. Bank on a wet end to the weekend regardless, with highs cracking the 40s again by Tuesday to close out the month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

