11/25: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

After a gloomy Thanksgiving, Black Friday shoppers may encounter some snowflakes, but we’ll certainly have more peeks of sun than we did today. The breeze will make it feel like it’s below freezing all day. Our next system is a question mark, but one that could pack 1″ of snow late Saturday through early Sunday morning. The X-factor will be how far north warm air can push in with rain instead. Bank on a wet end to the weekend regardless, with highs cracking the 40s again by Tuesday to close out the month.

