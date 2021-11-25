11/25: Derek’s Thanksgiving Noon Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF TODAY: High of 50, occasional light rain through the evening hours. TONIGHT: Getting breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph and a flurry possible; wind chills in the teens. FRIDAY: Blustery, a mix of clouds and sun, and a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid-30s, wind chills in the 20s. THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday morning, afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Snow moves in Saturday evening and continues into Sunday, when it may mix with some rain. Up to 1″ of snow possible, highs Sunday in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.