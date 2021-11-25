Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

11/25: Derek’s Thanksgiving Noon Forecast

Cold for tonight and Black Friday, then snow may stick this weekend.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF TODAY: High of 50, occasional light rain through the evening hours. TONIGHT: Getting breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph and a flurry possible; wind chills in the teens. FRIDAY: Blustery, a mix of clouds and sun, and a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid-30s, wind chills in the 20s. THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday morning, afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Snow moves in Saturday evening and continues into Sunday, when it may mix with some rain. Up to 1″ of snow possible, highs Sunday in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
A house on Albert St. caught fire on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
One home a total loss, two others catch fire in East Toledo neighborhood
Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to assist the state’s long-term care facilities...
Lucas County COVID hospitalizations at highest rate since pandemic began
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
TPD officer reacts after suspect tried to get him to shoot him.
TPD officer reflects on run-in with a suspect that wanted to be shot

Latest News

11/25: Derek's Thanksgiving Noon Forecast
11/25: Derek's Thanksgiving Noon Forecast
Rain Today, Weekend Snow
November 25th Weather Forecast
November 25th Weather Forecast
November 25th Weather Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast