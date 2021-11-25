Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Charity Turkey Bowl helps children impacted by gun violence

Charity Turkey Bowl raises money for children impacted by gun violence.
Charity Turkey Bowl raises money for children impacted by gun violence.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - About 100 young men in Toledo spent their Thanksgiving on the football field for the 4th Annual Charity Turkey Bowl.

“We are doing this specifically for gun violence,” said Raymond Campos, 34, who founded the Turkey Bowl four years ago.

Campos said he started the event as a way to bring people together on Thanksgiving and it grew to become a charity. This year, the funds will help children who have been impacted by gun violence in the community.

The City of Toledo has recorded a record 65 homicides so far this year. In 2020, Toledo had a total of 61 homicides.

“We set records in Toledo for gun violence and we want to show that we can come together from all parts of Toledo and give back in the name of love and solidarity,” Campos said.

Donnell McCalebb served as a referee, and said the cause of the event was personal after his son, KiDon McCalebb, 21, was shot and killed on June 10, 2017.

“I lost my son to gun violence,” said McCalebb. “He graduated from Scott High School and was a frequent player out here. I introduced him to flag football to keep him off the streets.”

“It’s young kids killing each other,” said Terren Arrington, 23, who said he is playing for his 8 younger siblings. “They say they are scared to go to school, scared to go outside. I tell them just be careful.”

“It’s sad and it’s disappointing,” said Campos. “My goal is to show these young men that there is alternative routes to living and alternative routes to expressing their frustration and anger.”

Campos said the event raised about $1,000 and will help buy children impacted by gun violence new toys and clothes.

As for McCalebb, he hopes it will help one less parent mourn the loss of their own child to violence.

“A parent should not have to bury their kid,” McCalebb said. “That is something no parent should be going through.”

The MVP of the Charity Turkey Bowl received a free turkey and three tickets to the Detroit Lions game verse the Minnesota Vikings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
A house on Albert St. caught fire on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
One home a total loss, two others catch fire in East Toledo neighborhood
Crime scene graphic
Toledo man arrested after overnight shooting in Monroe County
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to assist the state’s long-term care facilities...
Lucas County COVID hospitalizations at highest rate since pandemic began

Latest News

Beloved Art Show Returns In Time For The Holidays
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Holiday traffic blitz looking for impaired drivers
Thanksgiving holiday traffic blitz looking for impaired drivers
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids