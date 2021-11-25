Charity Turkey Bowl helps children impacted by gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - About 100 young men in Toledo spent their Thanksgiving on the football field for the 4th Annual Charity Turkey Bowl.

“We are doing this specifically for gun violence,” said Raymond Campos, 34, who founded the Turkey Bowl four years ago.

Campos said he started the event as a way to bring people together on Thanksgiving and it grew to become a charity. This year, the funds will help children who have been impacted by gun violence in the community.

The City of Toledo has recorded a record 65 homicides so far this year. In 2020, Toledo had a total of 61 homicides.

“We set records in Toledo for gun violence and we want to show that we can come together from all parts of Toledo and give back in the name of love and solidarity,” Campos said.

Donnell McCalebb served as a referee, and said the cause of the event was personal after his son, KiDon McCalebb, 21, was shot and killed on June 10, 2017.

“I lost my son to gun violence,” said McCalebb. “He graduated from Scott High School and was a frequent player out here. I introduced him to flag football to keep him off the streets.”

“It’s young kids killing each other,” said Terren Arrington, 23, who said he is playing for his 8 younger siblings. “They say they are scared to go to school, scared to go outside. I tell them just be careful.”

“It’s sad and it’s disappointing,” said Campos. “My goal is to show these young men that there is alternative routes to living and alternative routes to expressing their frustration and anger.”

Campos said the event raised about $1,000 and will help buy children impacted by gun violence new toys and clothes.

As for McCalebb, he hopes it will help one less parent mourn the loss of their own child to violence.

“A parent should not have to bury their kid,” McCalebb said. “That is something no parent should be going through.”

The MVP of the Charity Turkey Bowl received a free turkey and three tickets to the Detroit Lions game verse the Minnesota Vikings.

