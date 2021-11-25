Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Alvarado, Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to bring back the Christmas spirit and inspire a pay-it-forward movement, KKTV reported.

The mystery elf is leaving gifts across Colorado Springs, Colo. with a messages that read, “If you found this, it is a gift for you! Please open!”

The “Ugly Sweater Elf” said that this is only the beginning and the gifts will continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

“There is a lot of ugliness in the world today; but it doesn’t need to be that way. We can all come together in this effort to make a difference in our great community and beyond. Kindness goes a long way!” the “Ugly Sweater Elf” said.

The mystery elf said he wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf said. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One recipient of the a mystery gift was a single mother of nine. The mother said she only had $5 and found a gift at a gas station. She received $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.”

The mother also said that the “Ugly Sweater Elf” “restored my hope in mankind.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue
14-year-old boy dies after being shot overnight in Toledo
A fire broke out after an explosion at Toledo Refinery Tuesday morning.
No workers hurt in Toledo Refinery fire
Multiple people were shot in a duplex on S. Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Two people taken to hospital after S. Toledo duplex targeted by gunfire
Toledo police shoot and kill 3 dogs they say were attacking an elderly man.
Victim of dog attack speaks out, thanks TPD for stepping in
Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to assist the state’s long-term care facilities...
Lucas County COVID hospitalizations at highest rate since pandemic began

Latest News

Holiday Travel Update
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
young radiographer standing near patient while making mammography test on x-ray machine
Delayed screenings during the pandemic lead to recent increase in cancer diagnosis
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash