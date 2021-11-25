November 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is expected this morning with mild temperatures. Highs will be around 50 degrees. A few flurries are possible tonight with breezy conditions and lows in the middle to upper 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. Snow is possible Saturday evening and Saturday night with up to 1″ of accumulation. Snow may mix with rain on Sunday with a high in the middle 30s. Early next week will be cool with highs in the upper 30s. A warming trend is likely next week with highs returning to the 40s and low 50s by late week.

