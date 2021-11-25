Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

November 25th Weather Forecast

Rain Today, Weekend Snow Possible
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is expected this morning with mild temperatures. Highs will be around 50 degrees. A few flurries are possible tonight with breezy conditions and lows in the middle to upper 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. Snow is possible Saturday evening and Saturday night with up to 1″ of accumulation. Snow may mix with rain on Sunday with a high in the middle 30s. Early next week will be cool with highs in the upper 30s. A warming trend is likely next week with highs returning to the 40s and low 50s by late week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
A house on Albert St. caught fire on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
One home a total loss, two others catch fire in East Toledo neighborhood
Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to assist the state’s long-term care facilities...
Lucas County COVID hospitalizations at highest rate since pandemic began
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
A fire broke out after an explosion at Toledo Refinery Tuesday morning.
No workers hurt in Toledo Refinery fire

Latest News

November 25th Weather Forecast
November 25th Weather Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/24/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast