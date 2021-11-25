Thanksgiving holiday traffic blitz looking for impaired drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whatever your plans are for this holiday weekend, law enforcement says it’s always a good time to start making plans to get home safely.

Planning early can prevent bigger issues later.

For so many families the Thanksgiving weekend at least part of their plans involve travel.

If your plans also involve alcohol between that travel, a enforcement blitz in Lucas county starting Wednesday will be looking for you.

“I just think people maybe don’t realize that only a few drinks can cause impairment and we want to make sure we are preventing those injury and fatality crashes and that they’re getting home to their families,” said Lt. Bradley Longo.

Lucas County has seen 428 alcohol related crashed already this year, 20 of them fatal. That’s why this week the Ohio State Highway Patrol will partner with Toledo Police, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Safer Communities of Lucas County to increase patrols and visibility.

“Plan a sober driver. Make sure you’re thinking ahead and you have something in place to get you home safely. Nearly 40% percent of our fatalities in Lucas County this year have dealt with an OVI impaired drivers,” said Lt. Longo.

They’ll also look for aggressive drivers, people causing dangerous situations with their speed or distractions like their phones.

“You need to be aware of what’s around you, how people are driving around you. Safe driving is not just your responsibility. It’s the responsibility of everyone around you,” said Lt. Longo.

One of the things law enforcement is finding over and over again is drivers without their seatbelts. In fact they’re seeing a huge increase in accidents that involve people that have no seatbelts. Already there have been nearly 4000 accidents this year with people not wearing seatbelts in Lucas County and 24 of them were deadly.

