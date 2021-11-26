Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

11/26: Derek’s Black Friday Morning Forecast

Cold and windy today with a few flurries, then snow may stick later Saturday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Cold and blustery with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. A few flurries possible with highs in the mid-30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s throughout the day. TONIGHT: Winds diminish but it will still be cold with lows in the mid-20s and wind chills in the teens. Skies partly to mostly cloudy. SATURDAY: Dry to start with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 30s. Snow arrives during the mid to late afternoon and continues into Saturday night, when accumulations up to 1″ will be possible. SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers likely, highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: a chance for a bit of snow later in the day Monday, then drier and gradually warming from Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene graphic
Toledo man arrested after overnight shooting in Monroe County
Seneca Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged child porn near Fostoria.
Seneca Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged child porn near Fostoria
TPD officer reacts after suspect tried to get him to shoot him.
TPD officer reflects on run-in with a suspect that wanted to be shot
Holiday traffic blitz looking for impaired drivers
Thanksgiving holiday traffic blitz looking for impaired drivers
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

11/26: Derek's Black Friday Morning Forecast
11/26: Derek's Black Friday Morning Forecast
This soggy Thanksgiving will lead into a chilly Black Friday! Dan Smith has the latest.
11/25: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast
This soggy Thanksgiving will lead into a chilly Black Friday! Dan Smith has the latest.
11/25: Dan's Thursday Evening Forecast
11/25: Derek's Thanksgiving Noon Forecast
11/25: Derek’s Thanksgiving Noon Forecast