11/26: Derek’s Black Friday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Cold and blustery with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. A few flurries possible with highs in the mid-30s, but wind chills will be in the 20s throughout the day. TONIGHT: Winds diminish but it will still be cold with lows in the mid-20s and wind chills in the teens. Skies partly to mostly cloudy. SATURDAY: Dry to start with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 30s. Snow arrives during the mid to late afternoon and continues into Saturday night, when accumulations up to 1″ will be possible. SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers likely, highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: a chance for a bit of snow later in the day Monday, then drier and gradually warming from Tuesday through the rest of the week.

