Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

As always, there’s a lot riding on The Game

FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39)...
FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39) smother Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is the most anticipated contest in college football every year. And, as is often the case, it will shape the national title race.

#6 Michigan hosts #2 Ohio State Saturday, with the game starting at noon on Fox. The winner will go to the Big Ten Championship game, and barring an upset by the team out of the West division, will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a shot at the national championship.

Aside from the national implications, and the annual bragging rights, the game will carry some historical significance as well. The Buckeyes have won the last eight match-ups. A win Saturday would tie the record for longest win streak, established by Michigan from 1901-1909.

The Wolverines dominated the early years of the rivalry, going 13-0-2 in the first fifteen contests, including an 86-0 rout in 1902. Things would more or less even out in the late 1920s, and it would stay that way until the turn of the century.

But starting in 2001, Ohio State has basically had sole ownership of the series, winning 17 of the 19 games played.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene graphic
Toledo man arrested after overnight shooting in Monroe County
Seneca Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged child porn near Fostoria.
Seneca Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged child porn near Fostoria
TPD officer reacts after suspect tried to get him to shoot him.
TPD officer reflects on run-in with a suspect that wanted to be shot
Holiday traffic blitz looking for impaired drivers
Thanksgiving holiday traffic blitz looking for impaired drivers
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Retailers in Toledo are expecting thousands of shoppers to walk through the doors.
Toledo retailers prep for Black Friday
Seneca Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged child porn near Fostoria.
Seneca Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged child porn near Fostoria
Charity Turkey Bowl raises money for children impacted by gun violence.
Charity Turkey Bowl helps children impacted by gun violence
Beloved Art Show Returns In Time For The Holidays