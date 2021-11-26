Seneca Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged child porn near Fostoria.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office searched an apartment southeast of Fostoria on Wednesday, looking for items related to child pornography

The office said it received information from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit reporting alleged child pornography being uploaded by a local IP address on SR 18 in Loudon Township.

Deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, along with Officers from the Fostoria Police Department and Agents from the Seneca County Drug Task Force – METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on the residence, removing items of interest

The investigation is ongoing.

“These types of investigations can become widespread, especially with technology these days. And our office will continue to work extensively with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit to track the offenders who choose to disseminate this harmful material,” Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said.

