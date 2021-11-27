17-year-old male escapes from Lucas County Juvenile Justice Detention Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old male escaped from the Lucas County Justice Detention Center earlier today.

The detention center says he scaled a wall protected with razor wire in the outside recreation area near Canton Street.

The youth is described as a black male, 5-foot 9 inches tall, and around 150 pounds.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing dark blue shorts, a light gray short-sleeved shirt, and black high-top shoes.

He has been at the Lucas County Justice Detention Center since November 15th and is charged with delinquency in connection with burglary.

Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for the 17-year-old.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.