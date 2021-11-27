20 arrests, 18 impaired drivers taken off the road in NW Ohio holiday enhanced enforcement

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The 10th annual “Lights for Lives” saw the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay District partnered with law enforcement agencies across northwest Ohio to participate in the effort.

The campaign began November 23 at 6 a.m. and ran through November 25 at 6 a.m., kicking off the holiday driving season.

During the 48-hour operation, officers stopped nearly 875 vehicles and issued 363 citations. There were 66 safety belt citations issued, and 18 impaired drivers were removed from northwest Ohio roadways.

There were more than 20 criminal arrests, including two felony and misdemeanor arrests, with 18 involving drugs.

The enhanced enforcement allows officers to pull over anyone that committed traffic violations, looking for drunk drivers and serving as an emphasis for safe driving.

