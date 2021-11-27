Nov. 27, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers arriving this afternoon and evening. High 37. TONIGHT: Snow showers possible. Low 30. SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers possible. Breezy. High 37. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible for the weekend. EXTENDED: Snow showers are possible Monday with highs in the 30s. Dry through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures warm to the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, low 50s Thursday, and staying near 50 for Friday.

