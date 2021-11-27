Traffic
Sign up by Sunday to meet 2nd deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School

2nd deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School is Sunday
2nd deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School is Sunday(Ohio Department of Health)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is your child registered for Ohio Vax-2-School?

This Sunday, Nov. 28, is the second deadline for Ohioans aged 5 to 25, or their parents/guardians, to sign up for a chance to win $2 million in prizes.

The prizes include 150 scholarships for $10,000 and five grand prize scholarships for $100,000.

The program has a series of registration deadlines, and to be eligible for all prize drawings, Ohioans should register as soon as they receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deadlines are listed below:

Sunday, Nov. 21, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for all drawings

Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at Ohio colleges, universities, technical/trade schools or career programs.

The winners will be announced each day from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school.

