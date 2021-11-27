Traffic
Two people arrested after police chase in Toledo

Toledo Police ends in crash.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a fiery crash in Toledo early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a utility pole and left some homes in the area without power.

The crash happened just after 3am in the 14-hundred block of Belmont Avenue, at the corner of Junction Avenue.

According to Toledo Police, the vehicle took out a tree, struck several trash bins, and hit a utility pole before bursting into flames.

Police tell 13abc that two people were inside the vehicle and one of them had a gun.

The two people were arrested at gunpoint and taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and it’s not known what lead up to the chase.

According to Toledo Edison outage map, about 20 homes are without power in the area. Electricity is expected to be restored by about 8:30am Saturday, November 27, 2021.

