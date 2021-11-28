Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
11/27: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Snow showers Sunday, light snow later Monday, then warming up.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF THE NIGHT: mainly dry, but a flurry or a bit of drizzle can’t be ruled out. Wet, elevated surfaces may freeze. SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a few snow showers, possibly mixing with rain at times. Highs near 40. SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds gradually diminish Sunday with lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: partly sunny with highs around 40. A bit of light snow will be possible during the afternoon and evening. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny and reaching the upper 40s Wednesday with a few showers possible late. Partly sunny and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid-50s and a small chance for a shower. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

