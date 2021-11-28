Bullet hole found in car at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation is underway at the Franklin Park Mall after Toledo Police said a bullet hole was found in a woman’s car.

Officers responded to the mall around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police are reviewing security footage to find out what happened.

A mall spokesperson said nobody was hurt and thanked Toledo Police for their “swift and thorough response.”

“The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall,” spokesperson Julie Sanderson said.

