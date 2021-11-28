Families in Northwest Ohio are gearing up for the holidays at Whitehouse Tree Farm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Tree Farm is a family operation that has sold Christmas trees for over 30 years.

Families and couples were seen strolling the fields looking for the perfect tree. This was the Bank’s family first time getting a live tree.

“It felt good to look for a Christmas tree. Some of the little tiny Christmas trees were as short as Austin, and they were pretty cute,” said Banks.

Duke Wheeler Jr is a 2nd generation tree farmer.

“We love the tradition, we love the experience. We know you can buy a tree anywhere, but it is unique to be here with your family to walk the field. if you’ve been doing it for a couple of years you see the fields grow. You see 2 feet trees, a few years later they are 5-6 foot trees. A couple of years later you’re buying your tree from that field. You see the farm grow and develop over time, it is a neat experience,” says Wheeler.

Larry and Christine Brinks say going out to buy a tree is one of their favorite parts of the holiday season.

“For me, I grew up with a Christmas tree. We were in an apartment for a couple of years, so we couldn’t have one. So when we bought a house last year, we were pumped to get a real tree again. For us, it’s all about finding the fattest tree possible, that you can’t see through once so ever,” says Christine Brinks.

