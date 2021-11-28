Traffic
Monroe Street partially closed due to crash

No one hurt, but one driver taken to hospital as a precaution.
Road partially closed
Road partially closed(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street is partially blocked due to a two-vehicle crash.

A male driver in the crash say the driver of the second vehicle, an elderly woman, pulled out in front of him on Monroe.

The two cars collided, and the male driver’s car ran into a nearby building.

Toledo Fire and Rescue says no one was hurt, but the elderly woman is being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials have set up a roadblock down Carskaddon for the parts of Monroe that remain blocked.

