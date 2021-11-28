Monroe Street partially closed due to crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street is partially blocked due to a two-vehicle crash.

A male driver in the crash say the driver of the second vehicle, an elderly woman, pulled out in front of him on Monroe.

The two cars collided, and the male driver’s car ran into a nearby building.

Toledo Fire and Rescue says no one was hurt, but the elderly woman is being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials have set up a roadblock down Carskaddon for the parts of Monroe that remain blocked.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.