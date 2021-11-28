Nov. 28, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Any snow that accumulated Saturday will melt off today, but it’ll still be breezy, chilly with rain/snow showers for your Sunday
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Breezy. High 40. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 27. MONDAY: Cloudy with snow showers possible in the afternoon. High 38. EXTENDED: A clipper system this week could bring us rain Wednesday, temperatures warming into the low to mid 50s Thursday, and calmer days for Friday and Saturday.
