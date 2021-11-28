Two people taken to hospital after crash in Ottawa County.

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTAGE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi Saturday night in Ottawa County.

The crash happened about 9:28pm on on SR 2 near mile marker 25 in Portage Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a Livingston, TN woman and her passenger, Fremont, OH man were traveling westbound on SR 2. A Volvo semi-trailer truck, driven by Coloma, MI man and his passenger were also traveling westbound SR 2.

Authorities say the Cruze lost control on the snow-covered roadway and was struck on the left front driver’s side door by the semi truck. The Cruze then spun off the north side of the road before coming to a stop. The semi came to a rest on the right side of the road.

Both the driver and passers inside the Cruze suffered serious injuries. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger in the vehicle was also transported to a nearby hospital.

Both people inside the semi did not suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

