11/28: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Flurries coming to an end this evening, then skies clear and winds diminish overnight. Lows in the mid-20s, but wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. MONDAY: Sunshine early, then skies become cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: a period of snow is likely, with a coating possible. Lows around 30. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and a chance for a few showers from the afternoon into Wednesday night. A small chance for a shower on Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs Thursday in the mid-50s. Partly sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s. The chance for a few showers returns on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s.

