11/29: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

1/2″ to 2″ of snow is possible after sunset this evening (higher totals north of the state line). It’s a fairly narrow window, between 7pm and 1am, though 9pm-11pm is most likely for heavier snowfall. Slick roads (especially bridges/overpasses) are possible as well, though with surface temps slowly rising after midnight, the Tuesday morning commute won’t be as affected. Drive safely tomorrow regardless! Highs end up warming to the mid-50s by Thursday.

