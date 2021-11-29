Traffic
11/29: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Flakes flying after sunset; 1/2″ to 2″ possible, up to 1″ in Toledo
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
1/2″ to 2″ of snow is possible after sunset this evening (higher totals north of the state line). It’s a fairly narrow window, between 7pm and 1am, though 9pm-11pm is most likely for heavier snowfall. Slick roads (especially bridges/overpasses) are possible as well, though with surface temps slowly rising after midnight, the Tuesday morning commute won’t be as affected. Drive safely tomorrow regardless! Highs end up warming to the mid-50s by Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

