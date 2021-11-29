First winners of Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships as part of the Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive have been announced.

Midori Ayres, Fremont

Frank Brown, Toledo

Drake Bryan, Novelty

Madison Cooke, Maineville

Paige Delmore, Seven Hills

Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg

Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth

Grant Fry, Doylestown

Alice Jonas, Worthington

Livia Kish, Akron

Renee Kizlik, Eastlake

Lydia Krausz, New Albany

Lessah Lemaster, Enon

Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River

Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights

Mitchell Link, Jamestown

Alena McCain, West Chester

Spencer Meier, Cincinnati

Claire Miller, Cincinnati

Rachel Mohr, Dublin

Martin Philip, West Chester

Victoria Rahija, Mentor

Donovan Simpson, Columbus

Madeline Sines, Milford Center

Sydney Stacho, Medina

Emily Studer, Aurora

Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander

Alex Vargo, Rossford

Katrina Whitmore, West Chester

Makenna Wolf, Fremont



Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25, who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, were eligible.

Each day from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced.

The five winners of the $100,000 scholarship grand prize will be announced on Dec. 3 around 7:30 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The final entry deadline is Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.