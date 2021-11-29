Traffic
First winners of Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive announced

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, Ohioans ages 12-25 can enter online for the Vax-2-School scholarships
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships as part of the Ohio Vax-2-School vaccine incentive have been announced.

  • Midori Ayres, Fremont
  • Frank Brown, Toledo
  • Drake Bryan, Novelty
  • Madison Cooke, Maineville
  • Paige Delmore, Seven Hills
  • Lola DeWitte, Perrysburg
  • Lucinda Freund, Wadsworth
  • Grant Fry, Doylestown
  • Alice Jonas, Worthington
  • Livia Kish, Akron
  • Renee Kizlik, Eastlake
  • Lydia Krausz, New Albany
  • Lessah Lemaster, Enon
  • Benjamin Lichman, Rocky River
  • Andrea Ligon, Shaker Heights
  • Mitchell Link, Jamestown
  • Alena McCain, West Chester
  • Spencer Meier, Cincinnati
  • Claire Miller, Cincinnati
  • Rachel Mohr, Dublin
  • Martin Philip, West Chester
  • Victoria Rahija, Mentor
  • Donovan Simpson, Columbus
  • Madeline Sines, Milford Center
  • Sydney Stacho, Medina
  • Emily Studer, Aurora
  • Spencer Sullivan, Ostrander
  • Alex Vargo, Rossford
  • Katrina Whitmore, West Chester
  • Makenna Wolf, Fremont

Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25, who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, were eligible.

Each day from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced.

The five winners of the $100,000 scholarship grand prize will be announced on Dec. 3 around 7:30 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The final entry deadline is Dec. 1 for the grand prize drawings.

