Glass City River Wall should be finished by the end of the year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Work continues on a project that will change the landscape of Toledo for generations to come. The Glass City River Wall is being painted on 28 silos that line the Maumee River. The project was originally supposed to be finished this summer, but there have been a few unexpected delays.

When the giant mural is finished, it will be the largest of its kind in the United States. There have been unforeseen challenges getting to this point, but in the end, this project is a great example of the power of teamwork and persistence.

The original plan did not include painting in late November. Christina Kasper has been part of the effort from the start. She’s now the project manager. “We are getting very close to winter, but our crews are up there every day possible. They continue to do incredible work.”

The mural is about 85% done, and Monday’s sunshine provided a great opportunity to get closer to the finish line. “We are really hoping to get it done by the end of the year because come January we can’t paint anymore.”

A number of factors were behind the delay including weather and a paint shortage due to the supply chain crisis. But Kasper says despite a few bumps in the road, the focus has always been the end result. “The floodlight that is shining brightly on Toledo right now is where we get most of our energy. There have been so many incredible people who have dedicated their time and talent to seeing this through.”

In addition to extending the time frame, the delays have also increased the price tag. “We have raised more than $800,000, but with the overages, we are about $200,000 shy.”

The goal is to raise that extra money through a Kickstarter campaign. “I think it will be one of the most iconic and beautiful gifts to the City of Toledo. A lot of people have worked hard to make the dream of a few people a reality for all.”

One of Kasper’s childhood friends who now lives in Los Angeles made a special trip to Toledo to see the mural. Jill Van Lokeren was amazed by the mural. She is also very proud of her friend. “Christina has helped change, impact, and beautify the landscape of this city in a way that makes me emotional. Christina and the others who got this started saw a need and filled it. They didn’t overthink it, they just went for it. A lot of days have been challenging, but they kept moving forward. What a great life lesson.”

In the end, Kasper says all the starts and stops will all be worth it. “It’s changed the trajectory of the way I view the world in the most beautiful way. When it is finished, I will be on a beach somewhere and have a good cry about this amazing project.”

If you’d like to help close the budget gap, the Glass City River Wall Kickstarter campaign launches Monday night at six.

