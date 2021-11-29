Traffic
Nights of Lights held in Promenade Park this holiday season

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is holding a series of “Nights of Lights” events in downtown Toledo throughout December.

It’s a chance to see light displays, visit with Santa Claus and other characters, see musical performances, and more. Area food trucks will also be available, serving hot chocolate and desserts.

It’s held throughout Promenade Park downtown. The Nights of Lights is free and open to the public.

You can check out the fun on the following nights:

  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 18, 6-9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 6-9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 26, 4-6 p.m.

