November 29th Weather Forecast

Snow Likely Late This Evening
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some early sunshine today, clouds will return for the afternoon. Snow is very likely this evening between 7pm and 1am. Snow totals between 0.5″ to 2″ of snow is expected for most of the area. Slick roads are possible later this evening, but warming temperatures back into the middle 30s should help road conditions improve by the Tuesday morning commute. Some light rain or drizzle is a possibility late on Wednesday. Otherwise, this week will be mild with highs in the 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day with a high in the middle 50s.

