Ohio deer gun season opens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The next seven days are marked for deer gun season, but the hunting season for deer isn’t just for fun.

Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimate about 700,000 deer populate Ohio.

Kevin Newsome is a Wildlife Officer Supervisor with ODNR. He tells 13abc, “A deer population can explode in short order. In a matter of years, a deer population, if left unchecked, can really get high. And then, we can see issues with disease start setting in. It is important that deer hunters get out and harvest these deer.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newsome says that the industry has seen an uptick in interest. “Different industries experienced COVID in different ways, a lot of them experienced it in terrible ways, as far as business and sales go,” he explains. “As far as license sales, fishing and hunting license sales, they all got a boost, and I think that was because people didn’t have a lot to do. And with sports being canceled, you didn’t have to take kids to soccer games and things. I think they rediscovered hunting and fishing in a way. And that’s led to a lot more people getting out into the field.

And Newsome says that surging prices at grocery stores, along with the pandemic, may drive more hunters out to the fields this week.

“Prices at the grocery stores, coupled with a new desire to get out into the field because of the pandemic, has talked a lot of people into giving it a try again. And a lot of people, if they have experience, process their own deer these days, and you can save a lot of money doing it that way,” says Newsome.

Archery season opened in September. Together, gun and archery hunters harvest more than 100,000 deer annually. But he says that many hunters aren’t so much focusing on population control, but bonding time: “They enjoy the time out in the field with their friends and family, and it provides a lot of good meat. If we have a population in Ohio that really enjoys getting out in the field and hunting deer, why not utilize them to help control the population? And they’ve really done a really good job in this state for a long time.”

But hunting, with a gun or crossbow, helps families get ready for the upcoming winter. He says, “Deer meat’s very lean, very healthy, and people like filling their freezer, especially this time of year, before the holidays.”

And before you grab the gear, make sure you know the rules. Newsome explains, “We have a hunter orange requirement. It just makes people out in the field a lot more visible to other hunters. Lucas County is a four-deer county, but it is surrounded by three-deer counties, two-deer counties.”

Deer gun season closes this Sunday and reopens December 18 and 19. Archery season goes into February. For a complete list of rules, regulations, and exact dates for all hunting seasons, you can visit the ODNR website.

