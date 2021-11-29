Traffic
One person dead after shooting on N. Erie St.

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Sunday night in North Toledo.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of N. Erie St. just after 10 p.m. They found Dameon Bates suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mychal Smith, 30, was charged with homicide and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Mychal Smith was charged with homicide on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Mychal Smith was charged with homicide on Sunday, Nov. 28.(WTVG)

