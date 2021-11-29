One person dead after shooting on N. Erie St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Sunday night in North Toledo.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of N. Erie St. just after 10 p.m. They found Dameon Bates suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mychal Smith, 30, was charged with homicide and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Mychal Smith was charged with homicide on Sunday, Nov. 28. (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.