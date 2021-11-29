Shoppers beware of Cyber Monday scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. And with deals coming from left and right, experts say scammers will try to trick people out of money and information.

Andre Henke is a cyber security consultant.

“If this deal is too good to be true, it’s probably too good to be true. You’re going to most likely get hacked at that point,” says Henke.

According to Henke, some scammers try to imitate legitimate businesses. You can spot them by noticing minor differences in the spelling of the business name, or if emails are coming from an unofficial address.

“Going to those websites, that how it all starts. They’re pretending to be these companies, you think they’re the companies. You think you’re on their website. And then you make that payment, you make that transaction. You’re losing money, potentially stolen identity,” says Henke.

Anticipating the upcoming scams, the Better Business Bureau has released some tips to protect shoppers.

Beware of false advertising and phony websites.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only.

Keep your antivirus software up to date.

Price check before you buy.

Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs.

Use your credit card.

Understand return policies.

Watch out for phishing scams.

