Supply Chain issues cause shipping delays for home appliances, furniture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the pandemic, supply and demand have been off-kilter and home appliances are no exception. Due to supply chain issues, shipping delays are longer than normal, according to industry insiders. Some local appliance stores are working hard to keep up with the demand.

“This has been a record year for us,” said Ken Wanemacher, the general manager for The Appliance Center in Maumee. “We credit that to having inventory when a lot of our competitors do not.”

While most stores are struggling to get supplies in stock, Wanemacher said they have more inventory than ever before.

“We are buying a three in the morning when manufacturers are just releasing products, so we are able to snatch that stuff up before most can,” Wanemacher said. “We have about $7 million in inventory right here in Toledo.”

The increased demand is causing a backlog with shipping. Some online retailers are showing shipping delays lasting six months or more.

“The key here is to be flexible with brand style and choices,” said Dr. Paul Hong, professor of Global Supply Chain Management at the University of Toledo. “Things will slowly get better and we will see a breakthrough, when that will be we can only guess, but we need to stay optimistic.”

Hong explained that the increased demand for home appliances and furniture causes a ripple impact on the supply chain. The shortage affects all firms including furniture, appliances, automotive, aerospace, or industrial markets. Many firms experience longer lead times, up to 6 to 12 months, and the latest prediction suggests the component shortages may be extended until 2023, according to Hong.

Hong suggests customers order appliances early, be flexible with appliance brands and features, and contact local retail stores to get what you what that is available in store.

As for The Appliance Center, Wanemacher said they are still offering same-day shipping on most items.

“We are not using national sub-contractors for our delivery, it’s our own employees who we background check,” said Wanemacher. “It is a much more personal touch when you shop local.”

