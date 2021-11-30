11/30: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

2.5″ at Toledo Express, 4.2″ in Adrian... and a big goose egg for places like Lima and Paulding! Snow totals are wide-ranging, and a lot of it is melting with today’s highs in the 40s and lots of sun. Low rain chances are rolling in each evening through the rest of the week, though Thursday is one to watch for both mild temps (upper-50s) and gusty winds (30-40 mph).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.