11/30: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Quick snow, slow melt; mild/breezy Thursday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
2.5″ at Toledo Express, 4.2″ in Adrian... and a big goose egg for places like Lima and Paulding! Snow totals are wide-ranging, and a lot of it is melting with today’s highs in the 40s and lots of sun. Low rain chances are rolling in each evening through the rest of the week, though Thursday is one to watch for both mild temps (upper-50s) and gusty winds (30-40 mph).

