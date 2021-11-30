Boxer Robert Easter Jr. sentenced to 2 years probation in assault case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo boxer was placed on two years of probation on Tuesday after he was found guilty of assault charges.

Champion boxer Robert Easter Junior was found guilty of assault charges earlier this month after he changed his plea to no contest. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and complete an anger management program.

Easter is accused of a punching a woman in the face at Bucks Rack City strip club in August. According to police records, Easter allegedly hit a 28-year-old woman on the left side of her face, causing the woman to lose consciousness. The victim said Easter spit on her before punching her.

He was charged with assault (simple) of knowingly attempt or cause physical harm to another or another’s unborn.

Easter Jr. held the IBF lightweight title from 2016 to 2018. As of November 2020, he is ranked as the world’s eighth-best active light welterweight by BoxRec.

Judge Wagner referred Easter to probation for a pre-sentence investigation. The case is continued until Nov. 30.

