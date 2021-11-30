Traffic
Dine in the 419: Getting “Balanced” at Balance Pan Asian Grille

Inside the kitchen of the Toledo favorite that’s famous for the rice and noodle bowls!
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On this week’s Dine in the 419, we head to “Balance,” a hip Toledo hot spot known for its Asian-Fusion snacks, build-a-bowls, and seasonal specials.

“We actually prep everything in-house. We make all our own sauces, and we start from whole ingredients day-of,” Balance co-owner P.K. said.

Balance has four different locations and grows a lot of their own produce in their 8,600 square foot aquaponics farming operation.

In this week’s segment, we followed the staff through the process of making the limited edition “Mango Bowl,” featuring wok-fired steak, rice, carrots, red cabbage, daikon radishes, and home-grown sunflower microblades topped with a zigzag of Japanese mayo with a side of their special one-of-a-kind mango sauce and cilantro.

Many pair their meal with one of Balance’s signature drinks -- bubble tea!

“I think people really like bubble tea because it’s unique, we make it fresh, we make it right in front of you, it’s just a unique experience,” P.K. said.

The restaurant serves fruit-infused bubbles or tapioca bubbles you can order in your drink.

Once you’ve got your drink and bowl, you can also add some snacks to the mix, like their smoky Brussel sprouts!

“Our Brussel sprouts, we make in our wok, so a little bit of a smoky flavor, and then we actually caramelize the sauce onto it in the wok. Creamy wontons are delicious, we always serve them with our sweet and sour sauce which we also handmake,” said P.K.

P.K. also says 95% of their customers order either takeout or curbside. To check out their menu, you can go to their website or download their app.

