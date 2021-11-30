Gavarone announces run against Kaptur in re-shaped 9th

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A state senator from Bowling Green is throwing her hat in the ring to head to Washington DC.

Senator Theresa Gavarone is planning to challenge long-time Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in the newly drawn Ohio 9th Congressional district.

Kaptur has held the seat for nearly 40 years and is the longest serving woman in U.S. House of Representatives history.

Gavarone has served as a state representative and Bowling Green city council member.

Gavarone is the third person to enter the race for the Republican nomination. The primary election for that race will be held next May.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.