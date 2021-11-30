Traffic
Gavarone announces run against Kaptur in re-shaped 9th

Theresa Gavarone
Theresa Gavarone(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A state senator from Bowling Green is throwing her hat in the ring to head to Washington DC.

Senator Theresa Gavarone is planning to challenge long-time Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in the newly drawn Ohio 9th Congressional district.

Kaptur has held the seat for nearly 40 years and is the longest serving woman in U.S. House of Representatives history.

Gavarone has served as a state representative and Bowling Green city council member.

Gavarone is the third person to enter the race for the Republican nomination. The primary election for that race will be held next May.

