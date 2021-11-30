Traffic
Hancock Sheriff sets up donation center to replace $20,000 worth of stolen toys

The Sheriff announced the office would be helping Toys for Tots following the theft of Christmas donations.
Following the theft of $20,000 worth of toy donation, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office is...
Following the theft of $20,000 worth of toy donation, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office is stepping in and helping collect toys for the children in need.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On November 15th the Hanock County Sheriff’s Office received word that $20,000 worth of toy donations were stolen from a Toys for Tots storage facility. The investigation is still ongoing.

“The average $10 a toy. Well, how many toys in there are $10? We know it was more than that. So it an excess of $20,000 worth of toys that have been stolen,” says Sheriff Michael Heldman.

Larry DeVelvis is the Hancock County Toys for Tots coordinator, he discovered the theft.

“Well, the first reaction was anger of course. When we opened the garage door, to see all those boxes gone. Then you feel sad because you know that those were for needy children... It’s awful, awful that they would deprive these needy children of a Christmas.,” say DeVelvis.

Sheriff Heldman says the office got an idea to set up toy donation boxes next to the Christmas tree in the lobby.

“We need to replace those toys, and hopefully the sheriff’s office can be a part of that and make it happen,” says Heldman.

Citizens can come to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, at 200 W Crawford St, Findlay, OH 45840, and drop off toy donations in the Toys for Tots bins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

