Hancock Sheriff sets up donation center to replace $20,000 worth of stolen toys

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On November 15th the Hanock County Sheriff’s Office received word that $20,000 worth of toy donations were stolen from a Toys for Tots storage facility. The investigation is still ongoing.

“The average $10 a toy. Well, how many toys in there are $10? We know it was more than that. So it an excess of $20,000 worth of toys that have been stolen,” says Sheriff Michael Heldman.

Larry DeVelvis is the Hancock County Toys for Tots coordinator, he discovered the theft.

“Well, the first reaction was anger of course. When we opened the garage door, to see all those boxes gone. Then you feel sad because you know that those were for needy children... It’s awful, awful that they would deprive these needy children of a Christmas.,” say DeVelvis.

Sheriff Heldman says the office got an idea to set up toy donation boxes next to the Christmas tree in the lobby.

“We need to replace those toys, and hopefully the sheriff’s office can be a part of that and make it happen,” says Heldman.

Citizens can come to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, at 200 W Crawford St, Findlay, OH 45840, and drop off toy donations in the Toys for Tots bins.

