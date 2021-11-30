LC4 seeing high number of serious medical cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control takes in thousands of dogs every year. Many of them need extra medical care. There’s a special fund dedicated to helping make that happen, and it is getting a lot of use lately.

The staff at LC4 is constantly caring for dogs with serious medical issues and injuries, but an unusually high number of those cases have come in since last week. Gilbert is one of the dogs with life-threatening medical issues. He was found as a stray in Toledo last week, weighing about half what he should.

Dr. Nick Sattelmaier is the shelter’s vet. “He came in weighing only 28 pounds, and he should weigh more than 50 pounds. We typically look at body condition scores on a scale of one to nine. I would put him at two or three.” Gilbert has gained several pounds in the last few days, and he’s now in a foster home working on a full recovery.

Bella is another example of an extreme medical case at LC4. She was brought in by police with fractures in both front legs after an abusive situation at her home.

Dr. Sattelmaier says she will undergo surgery Wednesday. “She’s young. She should be able to make a full recovery, and lead a normal life.”

Dolly and Hector also came in with life-threatening issues. She suffered a chest injury after being hit by a car. Hector has a severe infection and fracture in one of his hind legs. He is scheduled to his leg amputated Wednesday.

“Luckily, we have something called Cutie’s Fund people can donate to to help these animals.”

The fund is only used to cover the cost of medical expenses. It’s used for simple things like allergy tests, blood work and prescription food as well as emergency surgery.

Cassie Bloomfield is the Community Outreach Coordinator at LC4.

“Without that fund we would not be able to care for the dogs in the manner we are now. We are so grateful for all the peope who make contributions to the fund.”

The cases don’t all end well, but Bloomfield says Cutie’s Fund gives more dogs at the shelter a good chance at life in a forever home. “It is not easy seeing dogs come in in all kinds of conditions. It tears at your heart. The positive outcomes make all the negatives we see a little easier to handle.”

