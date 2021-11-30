Man shot when suspect attempts to steal bike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 56-year-old Toledo man was shot late Sunday night as two unknown individuals tried to steal his bike.

Toledo Police units responded to a Shot Spotter Alert at Lincoln and Smead around 10:03 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot when someone had attempted to steal his bike.

The two suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

