Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan....
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.

Panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday that Meadows, through his lawyers, has been “engaging” with the committee and “will soon appear for an initial deposition.” The news was initially reported by CNN.

