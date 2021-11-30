Mercy Health cancels tree lighting ceremony due to COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The tree outside Saint V’s is lit without the traditional fanfare.

Doctor James Tita, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Health Saint Vincent Medical Center, says hospital leaders made the call to cancel the tree lighting ceremony to keep people from gathering and potentially spreading COVID.

“Unfortunately, what we find ourselves in right now is the coronavirus is surging in Lucas County,” said Dr. Tita. “Hospitalizations over the last two weeks have increased county-wide by about 33%. Our ICUs are full, and out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to limit large gatherings of people.”

The timing of the cancelation, he says, coincidentally arrived at the same time the Omicron variant grabbed headlines around the world. Right now, Dr. Tita explains, that strain of COVID is not the main concern.

“In Ohio, the Delta variant continues to be the predominant strain of coronavirus that is being isolated and, you know, the Omicron variant, again, hasn’t been specifically tested for in Ohio. We’re fearful that it’s already with us, but in terms of actually determining how much of a problem, how much of an issue this is going to be, we honestly don’t know and we’re still learning more about it,” added Dr. Tita.

He is encouraging everyone to protect themselves against what’s here now by getting a vaccine, wearing a mask indoors, and avoiding large crowds. He also said it would not surprise him to see more in-person events canceled as we move into the holiday season of 2021.

