More rental assistance coming for Toledo/Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More help is on the way if you’re having trouble paying some of your bills. Another round of rental assistance is coming to people in Lucas County.

It could be a big boost for people as they start a new year.

Rental assistance was a lifeline to so many during the pandemic and now more is coming as some still struggle and find new challenges.

“We’ve had people reaching out to ask us ‘when are you reopening the portal?’” said Tiffanie McNair, Toledo’s Housing Commissioner.

With about $6.5 million from the City of Toledo and more than $3 million from Lucas County. The new portal is expected to open before Christmas. 1,800 households received assistance the first time around.

“It wasn’t a problem of finding folks that need the help. They came because they were in need,” said McNair.

These dollars can be used for rent, utilities, water, even for internet.

The average award the first time around was about $5000 per household. If you already received assistance in the past, more may be available if you update your online application.

Some may apply for the first time because in this round you don’t need to be directly affected by a COVID issue to get the help.

“This one just says you may have lost some hours or day care was shutdown. Maybe they weren’t able to make it. You had some impact during COVID-19. It makes it so much easier to qualify,” said McNair.

There will be income requirements for anyone who applies.

