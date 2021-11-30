Traffic
November 30th Weather Forecast

Warmer This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with melting snow. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s. Clouds will make a return tomorrow with a chance of late day drizzle. Thursday is expected to be much warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the middle to upper 50s are likely. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle or flurry on Friday with a high in the middle 40s. A weather maker may produce more rain and snow late Sunday and Monday. The track of this storm is still in question, but right now it appears most likely that precipitation will start as rain and then switch over to snow, cold and wind on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

