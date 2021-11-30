Stretching your food dollars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Price hikes at the grocery store are making it tougher for a lot of families to keep food on the table. But there are things you can do to make your dollar go further.

Henrietta Savage Armstrong is the Head Cook at the Martin Luther King Kitchen of the Poor in Toledo. Says she grew up cooking for a lot of people. “I come from a big family. My mother had 14 kids,” she tells 13abc. “I was in the kitchen. My mother could make it stretch, so I learned how to make it stretch.”

She says the most important step to making food that can last is to make it from scratch.

“You have to quit making microwave food,” she explains. “Buy the ingredients to make it, because your ingredients, most of the time, for instance, if you buy flour to fry chicken, you’re going to have a lot of flour left. That’s going to last.”

She also suggests adding other filling foods. “So, you can take a can of salmon, crush it up really good, crush up some crackers. You stretch that out. It depends on how flat you want to pat them will determine how many you’re going to make.”

And find foods that will keep you and your family full for longer. “Get you some beans,” she says. “Introduce your kids to different stuff like that, stuff that’s going to stick to their ribs. Beans and cornbread. Those kids will love it. But you have to train them to eat it.”

And she advises keeping that focus for all three meals. “My kids didn’t get cereal for breakfast, I cooked hot meals every morning. So, when you put stuff in their stomachs that sticks, that saves you money.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.