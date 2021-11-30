TFRD Chief Byrd set to retire, take new spot with city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in more than three years, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department will have a new face leading the way.

Chief Brian Byrd is set to retire from the position on December 10, first being named chief in August 2018. Byrd will move into a new position with the City of Toledo as the Public Safety Director.

Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski will begin serving as Interim Fire Chief on Dec. 11.

Byrd was appointed to TFRD on Feb. 5, 1988. He was promoted to Lieutenant four years later and Captain in 1997. He was named Battalion Chief in 2000 and Deputy Chief in 2008.

“Chief Byrd should be proud of his many accomplishments as a member of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. He leaves behind a department fully capable of moving into the next decade and beyond,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We are grateful for his dedication during the past 34 years and wish him all the best in the future.”

