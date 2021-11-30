Toledo records 2.5 inches of snow

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio saw the first major snowfall of the season on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

How much snow you saw varies greatly depending on where you live. In Toledo, 2.5 inches of snow fell, according to official readings at the airport. The National Weather Service recorded 2.3 inches of snow in Ottawa Hills and Wauseon, Holland got 3.3 inches, and Perrysburg saw 4 inches.

Just over the state line in SE Michigan, Adrian saw 4.2 inches of snow.

Meantime, some areas didn’t see any snow -- including Ottawa, Lima, and Paulding Counties.

Tuesday brings warmer weather in the 40s, melting the snow that fell overnight. As of Tuesday morning, there’s a possibility for more flurries or a sprinkling of rain on Friday.

